Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo

Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo

Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

Town hall releases statement following arrest

A Princeton man is charged with allegedly harassing the town’s mayor, Spencer Coyne.

Tom Muir, 51, faces one count of causing fear of injury or damage to person or property.

Muir was arrested earlier this week and released on conditions.

According to court filings his first court appearance will be February 9, 2023.

RCMP was unable to comment on the charge.

However, town hall confirmed Coyne is the alleged victim in the case.

CAO Lyle Thomas provided the Spotlight with a statement.

“Public officials often receive criticism in many forms and that goes along with the job, however their safety and well-being along with the safety and well-being of all the town’s employees is a paramount concern for town hall.”

Thomas said the municipality has trust there will be a satisfactory resolution.

Related: Election changes almost nothing for Princeton and area

Related: Princeton mayor recognized as a ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Next story
Former Okanagan Hockey Academy and junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

Just Posted

RCMP teamed up with Falkland students for a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12, 2022. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

The Vernon Vipers U11 Development C team won the bronze medal at the 14-team Rumble in the Rockies minor hockey tournament in Canmore, Alta. The team includes (back row, from left): SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, Tomas Lactin-Wilson. Middle row (from left): Kaho Jordan, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger. Front row (from left): Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette. Coaches (not pictured): Casey Sherriff (Head coach), Trevor McEachnie (assistant coach), Chad de Groot (assistant coach), Barry Chanasyk (assistant coach), Grant Wilson (safety) (Photo contributed)
Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is introducing a single, universal access pass for different activities, including public skating, Jan.1, 2023. (Submitted photo)
New year rings in Vernon’s universal recreation access pass

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown, a professional basketball player in Australia and member of Canada’s women’s team, will host a three-day camp for girls in Grades 5-9 Tuesday to Thursday, Dec. 27-29, at Vernon Christian School. (Contributed)
Vernon national team pro hosts girls-only basketball camp

Pop-up banner image