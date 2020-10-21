Princeton man on motor scooter refuses to provide breath test to police

The scooter did not have a license plate and was not insured

A Princeton man pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 15, in circuit court, to refusing to provide a breath sample to police, while he was riding a motor scooter.

Glen Wagner was fined $1,000, plus a $100 victim surcharge. While he was also prohibited from driving for one year, he was not a licensed driver at the time of his arrest.

Court heard that Wagner was stopped by police on July 2, 2020, on Bridge Street.

The scooter he was riding did not have a license plate and was not insured.

When the constable detected a strong odour of alcohol, he made a demand for a breath test, which was repeatedly refused, according to Crown counsel.

While Wagner has no previous criminal record, Judge Greg Koturbash noted his driving record indicates three license suspensions for impaired driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

