A story about the friendly Christmas light rivalry on Ridgewood Drive in Princeton was viewed more than 11,370 times on Black Press news websites.

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents – and Black Press readers across the province – a good laugh with their competitive Christmas decorating.

Last week a third neighbour got into the act.

Heather King first told the Spotlight that she knew she couldn’t keep up with her neighbors’ light display, so she strung up some tongue-in-cheek lights on her house spelling the word “Ditto” with an arrow pointing next door.

That story was viewed more than 11,370 times on 80 Black Press news websites and caused considerable local commenting.

A householder on the other side of the well-groomed front yard has now strung lights that spell out “Us Too.”

“I loved that the other neighbours got in on it,” said King. “Everyone I’ve talked to has gotten a great laugh at all three of us. I chuckle every time a car creeps on by to take pictures.”

King hinted a precedent could be being set.

“As for next year.” she said,just ‘you’ll all just have to wait and see.”

