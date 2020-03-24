Princeton organizing network to assist seniors and shut ins during crisis

The Town of Princeton, with the help of Support Our Health Care (SOHC) and other groups, is establishing a network to help seniors and shut ins through the Coronavirus crisis.

“I reached out to all our partner organizations to see what they were able to do in coordinating for people who need assistance,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

According to Nienke Klaver, SOHC secretary, the initiative is meant to “assist people in our community who are physically isolated…We are asking our members, supporters and Princeton area residents to provide the names of these people who fit this description by sending an email to Princetoncovidhelp@gmail.com

Coyne said the undertaking is extensive, but will hopefully be up and running in the next week.

“The Town of Princeton is in the process of getting a phone line set up to coordinate efforts and for individuals to call in and self identify themselves. Visitor centre staff will be staffing the phone line and passing information on to volunteer groups.”

