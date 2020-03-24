Princeton organizing network to assist seniors and shut ins during crisis

The Town of Princeton, with the help of Support Our Health Care (SOHC) and other groups, is establishing a network to help seniors and shut ins through the Coronavirus crisis.

“I reached out to all our partner organizations to see what they were able to do in coordinating for people who need assistance,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Princeton mayor confident health and safety of workers ‘top priority of their employers’

According to Nienke Klaver, SOHC secretary, the initiative is meant to “assist people in our community who are physically isolated…We are asking our members, supporters and Princeton area residents to provide the names of these people who fit this description by sending an email to Princetoncovidhelp@gmail.com

Coyne said the undertaking is extensive, but will hopefully be up and running in the next week.

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

“The Town of Princeton is in the process of getting a phone line set up to coordinate efforts and for individuals to call in and self identify themselves. Visitor centre staff will be staffing the phone line and passing information on to volunteer groups.”

School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19
Next story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Edmonton child abduction suspect may have lived in Okanagan

Police believe 37-year-old man lived in Vernon and Kelowna along with a couple of Alberta towns

Digital learning likely for North Okanagan students

District looking at new learning model, largely by email

Vernon pumps dip below $1

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

Vernon council doesn’t want to prevent people from playing outside, mayor says

City playgrounds are closed but municipal parks open; Okanagan Rail Trail also mostly open

Downtown Vernon washrooms to be open 24-7 on trial basis

$24K for three-month trial brings up concerns about sleepovers

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Princeton mayor turns to technology to connect with residents over Coronavirus crisis

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is turning to techology to connect with residents.… Continue reading

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Princeton organizing network to assist seniors and shut ins during crisis

The Town of Princeton, with the help of Support Our Health Care… Continue reading

Construction company shuts down all job sites, says new B.C. guidelines are ‘too little, too late’

‘The time has come for us to lay down our tools and stay at home,’ according to Algra Bros

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Golden’s doctors test community for COVID-19

Physicians are unable to confirm just how many are in a particular community

Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Monday to permit fines as high as $50,000

In photos: Okanagan residents celebrate #NationalPuppyDay

Puppies galore! Yesterday we asked for photos of your puppies in commemoration… Continue reading

Most Read