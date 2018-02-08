Princeton police arrest man after Monday crime spree

A wary gas station clerk made a phone call to police Monday night that resulted in the capture of a wanted man and charges are now pending related to several crimes.

Around midnight the attendant at the Husky on Highway 3 reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot with its hood open, said RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

Police identified the car as stolen from the Lower Mainland. The ignition was punched out of the vehicle, he said.

Two men were spotted in the area and questioned by police.

“Their story was that they were hitch hiking and they were picked up by a male. Officers took a statement from them which they were able to confirm,” said Parsons.

While patrolling downtown looking for the suspect they confronted a man near the Princeton Family Services building on Halliford Avenue.

That office had just been broken into, and a pick up truck in the area was also entered.

Officers arrested the suspect and recovered stolen property including identification, computer equipment, and a stolen satellite radio. They also seized what they believe is a small amount of Fentanyl.

A 35-year-old man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant originating in Nanaimo is in custody facing numerous charges.