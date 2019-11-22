Princeton pot plant owners concerned about fake website

We don’t want people thinking that’s our company.

While construction on Princeton’s $21.5 medical marijuana facility nears completion, the owners of BC Green Pharmaceuticals are concerned with a fake website that is spreading false information about the project.

“We don’t want people thinking that’s our company,” said Bryan Safarik. “The whole thing is just fake.”

Safarik said he is unsure of the motive behind the website, which is similar in design to the firm’s actual site.

“It might even be nicer than ours, but it’s not us.”

Misinformation on the site includes that the company is for sale publicly, which is not true, Safarik added.

BC Green is working through legal channels to have the website taken down.

The fake site is www.bcgreenpharmtech.com, with the legitimate site is thebcgreen.com.

Safarik said phase one of construction at the property in Princeton’s Industrial Park is almost finished and he hopes to have Health Canada licensing in place by January.

He acknowledged there have been delays in building as it was originally targeted to be done in the spring, “but nothing outrageous.”

Hiring will begin in the new year, he said.

“We will be setting up at the airport for a job fair and posting job opportunities in early January.”

Thirty people are expected to be hired in the first quarter, with between 40 and 60 more employees being added over the course of 2020.

He couldn’t comment specifically on salary ranges, as those details are still be finalized.

“Ninety per cent of these jobs won’t be minimum wage jobs…Our business plan is not built around $13 or $14 an hour jobs,” he said.

“We do plan on being an important part of Princeton and we want to support the community as much as possible. Hopefully we can be the biggest employer in Princeton in a few years.”

