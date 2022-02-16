Princeton proposes $42 million budget for 2022

If approved, taxes will rise five per cent, approximately $35 per household

The Town of Princeton is presenting a $42 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

It includes a five per cent tax increase – approximately $35 per household – and 51 capital or improvement projects.

The five year financial plan received its first and second reading at council’s most recent meeting.

“It’s very ambitious,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne in an interview with the Spotlight.

“But it’s necessary. You need to be able to continue with the work on flood recovery and you need to continue on with the everyday work of the municipality.”

Most of the plans incorporated into the budget are contingent on provincial or federal funding, while others will be realized through insurance payments, tapping reserve funds, borrowing, and general taxation.

The municipality is tackling a broad range of projects.

Under the flood recovery umbrella there resides $650,000 to replace vehicles, and $2.07 million to relocated the public works facility, which will mostly be paid by insurance proceeds. Just over $1 million is allocated to complete repairs of the diking system and another $570,000 is earmarked for repairing damaged water lines, which will happen if funds are made available by Emergency Management BC.

Should water, sewer and pavement collapse on flooded streets this spring, as the temperatures climbs, the town estimates it would take $14 million to replace all of the infrastructure, and that again would be an Emergency Management BC funded undertaking.

Several infrastructure improvements are budgeted and attached to the $7 million loan that was approved last year by the province.

Under the heading of regular business there is also much in the works.

That includes new fire equipment and a new roof for the fire hall (each $65,000), a $25,000 pickleball court to be built at Memorial Park and enhancements for Bridge Street Park.

The arena is scheduled for $1 million of upgrades including a new roof, solar panels and a new ice cleaning machine.

“We are trying everything we can to make sure that we do this as fiscally responsibly as possible,” said Coyne. “If we are going to survive as a community we can’t just say ‘we’ll leave it for the next people.’”

A period of public consultation on the budget will commence in the coming weeks.

Following is a list of capital projects in the proposed 2022 budget for the Town of Princeton:

Campground Capital Improvements

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $250,000

Object: To install new washroom facilities

Source of Funding: Federal Accessibility Grant and Future Amenity Reserve

Bridge Street Park

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $150,000

Object: To create a new public park space on Bridge Street

Source of Funding: Parkland Reserve and Future Amenity Reserve

Caboose Refurbishment

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $30,000

Object: To renovate and repair the historic train caboose on the Kettle Valley Railroad Trail

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Memorial Park Concession Roof

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $50,000

Object: To replace the roof over the concession area at the ball diamonds in Memorial Park

Source of Funding: 100 per cent from a capital grant from the RDOS, remainder from current year taxation.

Princeton & District Arena Improvement Project

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $1,012,000

Object:

– To replace the roof at the Princeton & District Arena

– To install solar panels on the roof of the Princeton & District Arena that will generate electricity to power the building

– To acquire a new ice resurfacing machine and ice edging machine using electrical power

– To acquire and install new dehumidification machinery replacing the nonfunctioning unit

Source of Funding: General Taxation, contributions from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkmameen, federal green infrastructure grant funding, general taxation, and the arena reserve.

Pickleball Court

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $25,000

Object: – To fund a portion of the construction of an outdoor multi-sport rink facility in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Princeton Pickleball Association

Source of Funding: General Taxation

New Vehicles/Public Works Equipment

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $670,000

Object:

– To purchase the currently leased skidsteer style piece of equipment for the

Public Works department

– To purchase a new plow truck

– To purchase a new front-end loader

Source of Funding: Short-Term Borrowing (Municipal Finance Authority Equipment Purchasing Program)

Slope Stability Study

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $100,000

Object: To make repairs to the slope above Vernon Avenue to prevent slope instability

Source of Funding: Infrastructure Grant Funding

Airport Lighting

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $155,000

Object: To install lighting on the runway of the Princeton Airport, allowing night operations

Source of Funding: Airport Reserve Funding

Airport Fuel System

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $40,000

Object: To replace the fuel distribution system at the Princeton Aerodrome

Source of Funding: Airport Reserve Funding

Second Bench Hillside Trail

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $50,000

Object: To rebuild the pathway connecting Fenchurch Ave between the second and third bench residential areas.

Source of Funding: Current Year Taxation

Pressure Releasing Valves

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $22,000

Object: To replace obsolete and defective valves within the town’s water system

Source of Funding: Water Reserve

Confined Space Study

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $20,000

Object: To investigate current procedures regarding confined spaces in town water booster stations for safety purposes of public works staff

Source of Funding: Water reserve

Fire Hydrant Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $20,000

Object: To replace obsolete fire hydrants within town limits.

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Generator – Ponderosa Lift Station

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $38,000

Object: To supply and install an emergency generator for sewerage at the Ponderosa lift station, preventing possible backflow issues on the third bench residential area

Source of Funding: Sewer Reserve

Well 4 Security Upgrades

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $10,000

Object: To supply and install security measures within Well 4 of the water system discouraging theft and vandalism

Source of Funding: Water Reserve

Public Works Yard Upgrades

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $15,000

Object: To repair and maintain the current public works yard

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Storm System Study

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $100,000

Object: To investigate and find deficiencies in the storm water system in the downtown area, plan for major repairs in future capital budgets and make minor repairs

Source of Funding: Infrastructure Grant Funding

Sanitary Sewer I&I

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $25,000

Object: To investigate infiltration of storm water from leaks and non-compliant residential storm water hookups in the sanitary sewer system

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Shoring Cage

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $10,000

Object: To purchase a shoring cage for excavation work by public works

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Valve Exerciser

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $25,000

Object: To purchase a piece of equipment to perform routine maintenance of the water system.

Source of Funding: Water Reserve

Industrial Park Expansion

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $315,000

Object: To install services at the Princeton Industrial Park, allowing sales of five more folios.

Source of Funding: Industrial Park Reserve and Land Sales Reserve

Rocklin Avenue and Highway 3 Improvements

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $50,000

Object: To make safety improvements to the intersection of Rocklin Avenue and Highway 3.

Source of Funding: Current Year Taxation

Pump House Air Conditioning System

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $30,000

Object: To prevent overheating of the town well water pumps during excessive heat events.

Source of Funding: Water Reserve

SCADA

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $70,000

Object: To supply and install a new monitoring system for the town’s water system and replace the current obsolete SCADA system.

Source of Funding: Infrastructure Grant

Culbertson Lift Station

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $685,000

Object: To supply and install a new design, including building and mechanical parts for the machinery at the Culbertson lift station

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Smoke Machine

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $6,000

Object: To supply a machine to detect leaks within the town’s sewerage system.

Source of Funding: Sewer Reserve

Hauled Liquid Waste Pit

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $30,000

Object: To complete the construction of a fourth liquid waste pit

Source of Funding: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Capital Grant

Manhole Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $22,000

Object: To replace sewer access covers throughout the town

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Video Inspection

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $63,000

Object: To supply a closed-circuit television inspection equipment system for inspection of the town’s water system

Source of Funding: Infrastructure Grant

Landfill Scale Software

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $5,000

Object: To supply and install software replacing obsolete scale software at the Princeton Landfill

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Well Monitoring

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $100,000

Object: To supply and install sensors to monitor groundwater pollution at the Princeton Landfill as a requirement of the provincial government and/or the Interior Health Authority

Source of Funding: Water Reserve

Park Refurbishment/Upgrades

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $25,000

Object: To upgrade various capital items in parks (playgrounds, fencing) as determined by the infrastructure and public works departments.

Source of Funding: General Taxation

Paving Program

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $225,000

Object: To reconstruct various sidewalks within town boundaries according to a schedule as proposed by the infrastructure and public works departments.

Source of Funding: Federal Gas Tax Funding and Paving Reserve

Memorial Park

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $50,000

Object: To study the layout and create a plan for Memorial Park

Source of Funding: Future Amenity Fund

Vehicle Replacements – Flood

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $650,000

Object: To replace vehicles damaged in the November 14, 2021 Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Insurance proceeds, Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and the Capital Works Reserve Fund

Building Repair and Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $2,073,000

Object: To replace or repair the Public Works Yard and the Community Services Building that were damaged during the November 14, 2021 Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Insurance proceeds

Fenchurch Lift Station Repairs

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $550,000

Object: To repair electrical components and perform an upgrade to bring the site in question to current electrical standards at the Fenchurch Lift Station. This station was damaged during the Nov. 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event.

Source of Funding: Insurance proceeds, Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and the Sewer Reserve Fund

Well System Disinfection and Repair

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $18,000

Object: To disinfect wells 1 and 2 after infiltration of the Similkameen River during the Nov. 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and the Water Reserve Fund

Diking System Repair

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $1,092,000

Object:

– To complete repairs of the diking system damaged during the Nov. 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event.

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC

Directional Drilling

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $570,000

Object: To complete repairs to the water distribution pipes that were destroyed during the Nov. 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and the Water Reserve Fund

SCADA Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $34,000

Object: To replace the SCADA device that was destroyed at the public works yard during the Nov, 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and the Water Reserve Fund

Road, Water and Sewer Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $14,000,000

Object: To replace all water, sewer and pavement along streets affected by the Nov. 14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC

Sewer Forcemain Lining

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $673,000

Object: To line the sewerage forcemain from the Fenchurch lift station to the sewage lagoons. These lines were partially damaged during the Nov.14, 2021, Tulameen River flooding event.

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC and Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Sewer Trunk Main Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $1,118,000

Object: To replace the main trunk sewerage line from the Tulameen River crossing through the downtown area (via a route to be determined by the Public Works Department) to the Fenchurch sewer lift station

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Well Construction

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $686,000

Object: To design and build a new well, provide for disinfection of the water drawn from the well and connect the well to the current water system

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Booster Station Construction at Warren and Billiter

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $707,000

Object: To design and build a new booster station to replace the deficient underground facility at Warren and Billter.

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Infrastructure Master Plan

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $100,000

Object: To conduct a study and create a master plan that will provide medium and long-term (up to 25 years) maintenance and replacement needs for the town’s water and sewer systems

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Angela Avenue Sewer Lift Station

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $1,000,000

Object: To design and construct a new sewer lift station as the current design for the main trunk line replacement through the downtown core requires this facility.

Source of Funding: Borrowed Funds (Short Term becoming Long Term through the Municipal Finance Authority)

Decommissioning of wells 1 & 2 and replacement facilities

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $4,000,000

Object: To decommission the two wells located in Memorial Park as the infiltration risk to these facilities exceeds Health Authority guidelines. Also includes funding for the design and supply of two new wells at alternate locations within the town, disinfection facilities for the water drawn and connection to the town’s water supply

Source of Funding: Provincial Grant through Emergency Management BC

Fire Department Equipment

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $65,000

Object: To replace the current exhaust system in the vehicle bays of the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department building

Source of Funding: 66.67 per cent Current Year Taxation, 33.33 per cent Shared Service Grant from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Fire Hall Roof Replacement

Maximum Amount of Expenditure: $65,000

Object: To replace the roof of the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department building.

Source of Funding: 66.67 per cent Current Year Taxation, 33.33 per cent Shared Service Grant from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen