Princeton puppy that survived car crash now up for adoption

‘Magnus’ was thrown from the vehicle with his sister who died at the scene

Magnus is a 14-week-old Italian Mastiff and described as fun-loving and gentle. Photo OHS Facebook

Magnus is a 14-week-old Italian Mastiff and described as fun-loving and gentle. Photo OHS Facebook

A 14-week-old puppy that survived a horrific car crash on Highway 3 near Princeton is looking for a forever home.

‘Magnus’ is an Italian Mastiff (Cane Corso) and is being offered for adoption by the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS).

The dog was thrown from a vehicle, along with his sister and several people, Nov. 5, 2022.

Magnus’ sister died at the scene.

“The only occupant of the crash that could walk heard him whimpering and climbed down a steep embankment to rescue him, and found them both,” states the OHS on its Facebook page. “He was found sitting with his sister off the road in a deep ditch.”

Magnus was taken from the scene by a paramedic for medical care, and the OHS has assumed responsibility for him.

“Very sadly, his owners are facing many months to a year in hospital recovering and cannot have him back, nor can they manage the cost of the vet treatment he received,” the society said.

Magnus is described as an “extremely sweet pup” with a fun-loving and gentle nature.

He will grow to approximately 130 lbs.

Adoption fees are $600, and include neuter, chip, two sets of puppy vaccines and deworming.

If you are interested in meeting Magnus for potential adoption email: adopt@okanaganhumanesociety.com or call/text Romany at 250-862-1794.

The OHS is also looking for donors to contribute to the costs of Magnus’ emergency care, a $1,750 bill.

Related: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tulameen fire chief receives prestigious medal from province
Next story
Vernon Canadian Tire to partially reopen after suspicious fire

Just Posted

Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Lace up: Vernon’s outdoor rink skates into season

Vernon council has endorsed its 2023-27 financial plan which includes a 4.79 per cent budget hike for 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

The Vernon Christian School Royals, seeded 10th, ended up seventh overall in the field of 16 at the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships in Duncan Dec. 1-3. (Contributed)
Royal finish for Vernon Christian School

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils