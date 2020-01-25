RCMP made an arrest within two hours of the crime. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton RCMP make quick arrest in armed robbery after “brief struggle”

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Petro Canada Station on Bridge Street earlier tonight.

According to Constable Mike Doleman the 54-year-old woman was apprehended at her residence after “a brief attempt at escape and a struggle.”

The robbery occured at approximately 8 p.m. and the arrest was made before 10 p.m.

The woman remains in custody and charges are pending, said Doleman.

Robbery at Princeton Petro Canada Station

