Frank Armitage was mayor of Princeton from 2012 to 2018. (Andrea DeMeer photo) Frank Armitage was mayor of Princeton from 2012 to 2018. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton remembers former mayor Frank Armitage

Armitage made significant contributions to town and mining industry

A piece of Princeton’s history and heart left the community Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Frank Armitage, former mayor, died after a brief illness, as the flag at municipal hall was lowered in his memory.

“Frank was one of a kind. Quick to shake hands and tell a story, always with his trademark sparkle in his eye,” reflected Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

“He was constantly charming people to come live and invest in Princeton, for its natural beauty and lifestyle.

“He was a huge booster for mining and for its benefits. He was very proud to expand Princeton’s borders to make Copper Mountain Mine literally part of Princeton. I will miss his smile, his wit and hospitality.”

Town councillor Randy McLean, also a former mayor, had much praise for his close friend and colleague.

“As far as I’m concerned you look up the word ‘gentleman’ in the dictionary and there should be a picture of Frank…He was very, very classy.”

The two met in their school days, and in recent years met twice every day for coffee, at McLean’s establishment Billy’s Restaurant.

“We spent a lot of time swapping stories and just exchanging experiences and talking about the approach to municipal government and how the town was doing and what we thought we could do to help.”

Armitage, who first served as a town councillor, was mayor for two-and-a-half terms, from 2012 to 2018, and McLean admired his contributions.

During his last term, Armitage oversaw the relocation of the visitors’ centre, significant renovations at town hall, the improvement to local parks including the building of the dog park, and airport improvements.

