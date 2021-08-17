Princeton Traditional Music Festival cancelled for this weekend

The Princeton Traditional Festival, which was set to take place this weekend, has been cancelled.

Jon Bartlett, who organizes the annual event with his wife Rika Ruebsaat, told The Spotlight Tuesday Aug. 17, the outcome is regrettable.

“We are disappointed but realistic. We have to deal with the real problems that real people are facing.”

Lingering COVID risks, wildfires and smoke were all factors in the decision to cancel, said Bartlett.

“Altogether, it’s a perfect storm.”

As well, the recent closure of the Coquihalla Highway, forcing southern Interior traffic through Princeton either via Highway 5A or Highway 3, would hamper travel to the event.

Finally, he said, by cancelling the festival local hotels and motels are able to free up rooms, which were reserved for performers, so they are available for evacuees from wildfire.

Approximately 100 performers were scheduled to appear over three days, from August 20 to August 23, in and around the town square.

The festival normally draws approximately 2,000 people, and had to be cancelled last year due to COVID.

Princeton Traditional Music Festival cancelled for 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com