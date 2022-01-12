Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
11 LifeLabs locations close temporarily, 5 shorten hours due to Omicron spread
Next story
New Canadian care home standards to emphasize fact that they are homes, not wards

Just Posted

Spine and Sport North End Physical Therapy and Massage Therapy’s Maggie Suranko (left) demonstrates techniques for working on a frozen shoulder with colleague Mara Boaru. (Spine and Sport photo)
Spine and Sport: Defrost settings for a frozen shoulder

Vernon's Viktor and Christel Hirschkorn celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on December 28, 2021.(Submitted photo)
Vernon couple celebrates 55th wedding anniversary

Interior Homecare Solutions is one of three Vernon employers that have benefitted from workers hired through the Vernon-North Okanagan Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. (RNIP image)
Immigration pilot helps Vernon businesses address labour shortages

Four Armstrong Elementary teachers are refusing to work in response to the number of students at the school not wearing face masks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
High number of mask exemptions prompts teachers at North Okanagan elementary to refuse work