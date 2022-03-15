Princeton courtroom. (File photo)

Princeton courtroom. (File photo)

Princeton woman charged with assaulting school kids pleads to driving offense

Court orders a pre-sentencing report

A Princeton woman facing numerous charges of assault with a weapon pleaded guilty in circuit court last Thursday, March 10, to dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Four counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault were stayed by the Crown.

In most cases that means the charges are effectively dropped.

The guilty plea avoided a full trial that was expected to take two days and would have involved many teenage witnesses.

The charges against Tara Woodin stem from an incident in October 2020.

In that incident, it was alleged several students were hit with a car, following a confrontation at Princeton Secondary School.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered for Woodin.

Related: Princeton man with 97 prior convictions serves 62 more days in jail

Related: Princeton man says he sometimes breached probation to visit infant daughter

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon family plans for Ukrainian refugee arrival
Next story
‘A rare, incredible day’: Advocates celebrate new supports for B.C. youth in care

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a 37-year-old man from Vernon has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with an ugly incident outside a Cherryville store in early March. (File photo)
Arrest made following alleged Cherryville theft that turned violent

Russian-Canadians supporting their brothers and sisters in Ukraine (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Vernon family plans for Ukrainian refugee arrival

RCMP police shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
UPDATE: Grindrod water quality advisory rescinded March 15