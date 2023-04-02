File Photo.

File Photo.

Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

The incident occurred on Old Hedley Road, 4 km from town

A Princeton woman had her licence revoked for 90 days, and her vehicle impounded, following a single car crash on Old Hedley Road, Thursday, March 30.

Originally, it was reported the woman was trapped, after her car missed a turn approximately four km east of town and landed in a farmer’s field, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Police, ambulance, fire department and highway rescue were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m., however the driver was able to get herself out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

She then failed a roadside sobriety test, said Hughes.

Related: Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

Related: 8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Next story
Vernon opens up council grant applications

Just Posted

File Photo.
Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

The City of Vernon has opened up their Council Discretionary Grant period, until May 1. (File photo).
Vernon opens up council grant applications

From April 17-21, Vernon residents can put an unlimited number of clear plastic bags filled with leaves out for collection, as a part of the City of Vernon’s spring leaf pick-up program (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News).
Spring into the season with annual Vernon leaf pick-up program

The boil water notice for 30 homes in the Delcliffe and Cameron Road area of Vernon has been lifted effective March 31 (File photo).
RDNO rescinds water restrictions in Delcliffe

Pop-up banner image