Dana Slatten was thrilled with her fan package, but the Blue Jays could not provide game tickets for her once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

Princeton woman gets gift from favorite sports team

‘I told them Dana could not write this letter herself as she has Down Syndrome.’

A Princeton woman was all smiles recently when she received a surprise fan package from her favorite sports team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dana Slatten will be traveling to Toronto next spring for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday with her mother Donna.

Donna wrote to the Blue Jays hoping the pair might get tickets.

“I told them Dana could not write this letter herself as she has Down Syndrome. I said as I am getting older, and Dana has medical problems and was getting older also, that I was the one who wanted to fulfill her dream of seeing a live game. I also asked if they could help with the game ticket, as this trip is very costly,” said Donna.

The Blue Jays organization was unable to provide tickets.

“But they loved the letter and her picture and said they would send a fan package, which they did, and Dana was very happy with it.

“It included a key chain, pendant, baseball cards, pictures, tattoos and a 2019 schedule.”

Dana is a devoted Blue Jays fan and has always wanted to see a game, which Donna will make sure happens on their trip.

“The only problem is if Dana keeps wearing her Blue Jays pants all the time they will be worn out before we go.”

