Princeton’s most vulnerable residents evacuated by Interior Health, under flood conditions

Flood waters in Princeton, while not directly impacting Ridgewood Lodge, have forced the evacuation of long-term care residents due to lack of water and heat. File Photo Andrea DeMeer

Due to flooding in Princeton, Interior Health is evacuating care home residents from Ridgewood Lodge, the community’s long-term care facility, states a media release issued by the authority, following an inquiry from the Spotlight.

The physical plant is not endangered, however with water and natural gas not available in Princeton at this time, it was decided to move residents.

The release reads:

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call: 1.877.442.2001.

Interior Health will continue monitoring flood activity across the region. Evacuation planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19 and we will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

We will continue to work closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the province to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

The Princeton General Hospital emergency department remains open at this time.

Related: Princeton struggles through flood clean up without heat and water

Related: Tulameen properties ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com