Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Elijah-Iain Beauregard poses for a Facebook photo with B.C. musician Merkules. (Facebook)

A private viewing for Elijah-Iain Beauregard will be held in Penticton tomorrow at 1 p.m. for close family and friends.

The viewing, according to Robyn Beauregard, Eli’s father, had to be kept private for lack of funds.

“We would love to be able to have everyone come and see Eli,” said Beauregard, “but the Ministry (of Children and Family Development) are paying for it and the more people that come, the more expensive it will be.”

READ MORE: The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

READ MORE: Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

Eli’s family members set up a GoFundMe page when they originally thought they would have to pay for the funeral themselves. Beauregard said they raised $700 in six hours, before shutting it down.

The money will go towards a public gathering and celebration of life that will be held after the private viewing, at 3 p.m. behind the SS Sicamous at Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

Beauregard will be on his way back to Calgary later that day but said he will be back to Kelowna to do some charity work with the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, soon.

READ MORE: Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

“The family and I appreciate every thought and prayer sent to us,” he said. “Thank you.”

Sixteen-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard was fatally stabbed on June 27, 2019. His father said doctors tried to revive him but to no avail.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World champions added to Vernon military tattoo roster
Next story
B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Just Posted

Power out in large part of Vernon

Power went down around 4:30 p.m. in the middle of the city

Vernon pageant participant heads stateside

Samantha Sewell will represent North America at Miss Royalty International in Milwaukee

PHOTOS: Armstrong MetalFest rocks Hassen

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival

UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

Vernon golf event lands Hockey Night in Canada analyst

Kelly Hrudey to emcee 10th annual VJH Foundation Charity Classic golf tourney Sept. 8

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Environment Canada says it’s going to be a rainy week

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Most Read