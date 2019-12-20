Procurement date set for expansion of Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena

Procurement will be open Feb. 1, 2020; the arena will be closed from March to September

Construction for the Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project are set to be issued for procurement by February 1, 2020. (Morning Star file photo)

Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena has a procurement date set for its expansion and change room renovation project.

Construction services for the $3 million project will be open for tender by Feb. 1, 2020, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced on Friday.

“Challenges that were encountered due to the age of the building, including the requirement of structural reinforcement, have now been resolved and the project is officially in the detailed design phase,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.

Once procurement of construction services is completed in February, the project will be completed in phases so as to avoid disrupting the on-ice season.

However, the arena will not be accessible in the dry-floor season – March to September, 2020 – as construction will be underway.

The arena upgrades include four newly constructed change rooms, a north warming and viewing area, an entryway and some minor improvements to existing change rooms.

Plans to refurbish and expand the building followed a community fundraising effort in 2016 that resulted in Lumby winning Kraft Hockeyville that same year. The village received $100,000 to put towards improving the facility.

In March 2018 Lumby and the RDNO were awarded more than $2.5 million to make more extensive arena improvements. Those funds came courtesy of a grant from TELUS, as well as community fundraising totalling $75,000, and $230,000 provided by the RDNO through the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture service.

In addition to adding new women’s change rooms and renovating the old ones, the $3 million dollar project will provide upgrades to make the facility more operationally effective, safe and energy-efficient.

The improvements will provide the space necessary for the rink to hold co-ed tournaments.

“The funding for this project has enabled a significant renovation and expansion to this cherished community arena, allowing it to continue to serve the North Okanagan well into the future,” said Gregerson.

READ MORE: Plans for Lumby arena renovation back on track

READ MORE: Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Brendan Shykora