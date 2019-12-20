Construction for the Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project are set to be issued for procurement by February 1, 2020. (Morning Star file photo)

Procurement date set for expansion of Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena

Procurement will be open Feb. 1, 2020; the arena will be closed from March to September

Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena has a procurement date set for its expansion and change room renovation project.

Construction services for the $3 million project will be open for tender by Feb. 1, 2020, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced on Friday.

“Challenges that were encountered due to the age of the building, including the requirement of structural reinforcement, have now been resolved and the project is officially in the detailed design phase,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.

Once procurement of construction services is completed in February, the project will be completed in phases so as to avoid disrupting the on-ice season.

However, the arena will not be accessible in the dry-floor season – March to September, 2020 – as construction will be underway.

The arena upgrades include four newly constructed change rooms, a north warming and viewing area, an entryway and some minor improvements to existing change rooms.

Plans to refurbish and expand the building followed a community fundraising effort in 2016 that resulted in Lumby winning Kraft Hockeyville that same year. The village received $100,000 to put towards improving the facility.

In March 2018 Lumby and the RDNO were awarded more than $2.5 million to make more extensive arena improvements. Those funds came courtesy of a grant from TELUS, as well as community fundraising totalling $75,000, and $230,000 provided by the RDNO through the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture service.

In addition to adding new women’s change rooms and renovating the old ones, the $3 million dollar project will provide upgrades to make the facility more operationally effective, safe and energy-efficient.

The improvements will provide the space necessary for the rink to hold co-ed tournaments.

“The funding for this project has enabled a significant renovation and expansion to this cherished community arena, allowing it to continue to serve the North Okanagan well into the future,” said Gregerson.

READ MORE: Plans for Lumby arena renovation back on track

READ MORE: Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, to be released for time served
Next story
BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

Just Posted

Procurement date set for expansion of Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena

Procurement will be open Feb. 1, 2020; the arena will be closed from March to September

Minivan gifted to Lake Country family after daughter’s diagnosis

The van, donated through Inspire Kindness Productions, will help with trips to Children’s Hospital

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake fire responding to reports of crash

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…

There is always magic in a white Christmas

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Shuswap veteran turning 100, offers secret to 72-year marriage

Keith Gerow to celebrate a century on Dec. 24

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

Most Read