Fulton Secondary youth explore the trades program students show off their electrical handywork at the semester wrap up class Wednesday, Jan. 24. The program provides interested students with an overview of available trades programs, including carpentry, electrical, robotics and plumbing. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Program provides sampling of trades

Fulton Secondary’s first semester of Youth Exploring the Trades Program a success

The warm scent of fresh lumber fills the large Fulton Secondary shop as drills sing and students work to wrap up their semester projects.

Electrical wires wrap around a wooden structure like vines on a chain-link fence with incandescent bulbs burning bright as the shop buzzer sounds. It’s time to clean up and end the course, the first of which to be offered at Fulton Secondary.

Made possible by $100 per student funding from the Industry Training Authority BC (ITA) and lumber donations from Tolko and Caravan Farm Theatre, Fulton shop teacher Eli Silver said the Youth Exploring the Trades Program has been a pleasure to teach.

“The program does an excellent job of giving students a sampling of the trades,” Silver said. “Without the ITA funding, we wouldn’t be able to run it like this without charging any fees.”

The course, open for Grades 9-12, provides students with an overview of carpentry, electrical, plumbing and a brief exploration in robotics.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Silver said. “If you don’t know what you want to do, trades can be an excellent career.”

Students were tasked with making picnic tables during the five month semester. Once completed, the tables will be donated back to Caravan Farm Theatre.

Other course tasks include creating sprinkler systems as part of the plumbing exploration, 3D modelling with the robotics component and three way light switch wiring for the electrical strain.

“It kind of broadened my horizons so I could see everything out there,” said Grade 12 student Alec Watson, who plans on pursuing a career as a heavy duty technician. “Silver did an amazing job with handling everybody. He really kept the class together.”

Many of the program strains that the course overviews have several year wait-lists, Silver said, adding that the course allows students to test the waters before committing time and money to any specific trade.

For Grade 11 student Nicolus Zibin, the program’s forray into electrical work left its mark.

“When I first started, I wanted to be in carpentry,” Zibin said. “But as it went on, I learned I like electrical work. It (the program) was a little bit of everything. I had help too, so I learned that there’s more to it. Teamwork is a lot more fun than working on your own.”

Like many of the class’s 19 students Zibin, who plans to delve deeper into the electrical industry, put in extra work to further test his preferred field in the course’s realistic simulation of the job.

And for Silver, that’s what the program is all about.

“The whole emphasis of the program is they’re trying to get kids exposed to the trades,” Silver said. “It’s about opening potential doors, making kids aware and getting the word out.”

Related: School district offers apprentice program

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest
Next story
Lower-risk landing options could have avoided B.C. seaplane crash: TSB

Just Posted

RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Seaton students dodge RCMP

Vernon school defeats cops – again – in annual dodge ball game for charity

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Councillor drumming up Lumby Days support with ‘rant’

Nick Hodge writes tongue-in-cheek Facebook post opposing Mardi Gras theme

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Closer look at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts field in Penticton

There will be many historic elements to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

Program provides sampling of trades

Fulton Secondary’s first semester of Youth Exploring the Trades Program a success

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

Most Read