Tourism Vernon has launched its Cooperative Marketing Tourism Recovery Program. (Jordan McGrath photo)

Program to help Vernon tourism businesses recover from pandemic

Vernon Tourism will put up to $50,000 into its local tourism recovery program

COVID-19 has had significant impact on the tourism sector, which is why Tourism Vernon has launched its Cooperative Marketing Tourism Recovery Program.

“As Tourism Vernon’s funding is primarily derived by a hotel tax, the primary objective of the CMTRP is to assist local tourism businesses in their recovery efforts by attracting visitors for an overnight stay in Vernon,” Tourism Vernon said in its statement of objectives.

The co-op was created to assist local tourism businesses with immediate recovery efforts. The program focuses on local, regional and short haul markets in line with the provincial health officer’s guidelines on travel during the pandemic.

The program is open to both private and public businesses in sectors related to tourism in the Greater Vernon area.

Tourism Vernon will put up to $50,000 towards the program. Funds will be will be allocated on a matching basis up to 50 per cent for cash contributions and 25 per cent for in-kind contributions.

In order to spread the benefits around as much as possible, the maximum allocation per business is set at $5,000.

A list of guidelines that must be followed when planning projects for the program can be found here.

The deadline for applications is July 3, and successful applicants will receive notice by July 17.

Program to help Vernon tourism businesses recover from pandemic

