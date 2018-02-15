Programs get True Leaf boost

The St. John Ambulance and the BC Pets and Friends therapy dog programs are the first beneficiaries of Vernon-based True Leaf Medicine International Ltd.’s new Return The Love charitable program. (Black Press file photo)

A Vernon company is returning the love for charity.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., the quality of life cannabis company for people and their pets, announced on Valentine’ Day the launch of its Return the Love charitable giving program as a core part of its mission to be Canada’s leading purpose-driven cannabis company.

“‘Return the Love’ is True Leaf’s version of the Golden Rule,” said True Leaf CEO and founder Darcy Bomford. “Inspired by our pets and their remarkable capacity for unconditional love, True Leaf is dedicated to returning that same sentiment back to the community through its products and programs. For Valentine’s Day, we’re returning the love by donating to a couple of wonderful therapy dog programs for seniors in care homes and hospices.”

With inaugural donations made to St. John Ambulance, Canada’s leading first aid training and community service organization, and the BC Pets and Friends therapy dog programs, True Leaf is supporting the addition of volunteer therapy dog and handler teams to serve and benefit the well-being of seniors in care throughout the province.

Moving forward, the company will set aside a portion of its time and budget to support more charities as part of the Return the Love initiative.

The St. John Ambulance therapy dog program has approximately 3,500 dog and handler teams across Canada that work to ease feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and provide comfort to more than 120,000 Canadians every year.

BC Pets and Friends, the oldest pet therapy organization in the province, touches the lives of more than 15,000 people in 200+ health care and educational settings across the Lower Mainland each year.

The donations to St. John Ambulance and BC Pets and Friends are a natural fit for True Leaf, a pioneer of hemp-based pet supplements that promote hip and joint health, immune function, and calming support for anxious dogs.

Through its other division, True Leaf Medicine Inc., the company is building a world-class grow facility in Lumby that will provide high quality medicinal cannabis for patients under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program.