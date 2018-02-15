The St. John Ambulance and the BC Pets and Friends therapy dog programs are the first beneficiaries of Vernon-based True Leaf Medicine International Ltd.’s new Return The Love charitable program. (Black Press file photo)

Programs get True Leaf boost

Vernon company launches Return The Love charitable program

A Vernon company is returning the love for charity.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., the quality of life cannabis company for people and their pets, announced on Valentine’ Day the launch of its Return the Love charitable giving program as a core part of its mission to be Canada’s leading purpose-driven cannabis company.

“‘Return the Love’ is True Leaf’s version of the Golden Rule,” said True Leaf CEO and founder Darcy Bomford. “Inspired by our pets and their remarkable capacity for unconditional love, True Leaf is dedicated to returning that same sentiment back to the community through its products and programs. For Valentine’s Day, we’re returning the love by donating to a couple of wonderful therapy dog programs for seniors in care homes and hospices.”

With inaugural donations made to St. John Ambulance, Canada’s leading first aid training and community service organization, and the BC Pets and Friends therapy dog programs, True Leaf is supporting the addition of volunteer therapy dog and handler teams to serve and benefit the well-being of seniors in care throughout the province.

Moving forward, the company will set aside a portion of its time and budget to support more charities as part of the Return the Love initiative.

The St. John Ambulance therapy dog program has approximately 3,500 dog and handler teams across Canada that work to ease feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and provide comfort to more than 120,000 Canadians every year.

BC Pets and Friends, the oldest pet therapy organization in the province, touches the lives of more than 15,000 people in 200+ health care and educational settings across the Lower Mainland each year.

The donations to St. John Ambulance and BC Pets and Friends are a natural fit for True Leaf, a pioneer of hemp-based pet supplements that promote hip and joint health, immune function, and calming support for anxious dogs.

Through its other division, True Leaf Medicine Inc., the company is building a world-class grow facility in Lumby that will provide high quality medicinal cannabis for patients under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program.

Previous story
3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Just Posted

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Programs get True Leaf boost

Vernon company launches Return The Love charitable program

Hill eliminated in quarters

Vernon’s Kevin Hill fourth in quarterfinal heat at PyeongChange in snowboardcross

Bus drivers hope for smoking ban bylaw

Transit trio approach Vernon council with hopes of creating public anti-smoking bylaw

Update: Liberal Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna’s Ransom fourth among Canadians in 15 K

Julia Ransom placed 74th Thursday at the Olympics in Pyeyongchang

Florida teen charged with 17 murders; Trump plans address

Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

TSB calls for improved safety at rail crossings after death of man in wheelchair

The TSB is calling on federal and local authorities across the country to improve safety at railway crossings

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Vernon’s Hill eliminated in quarters

Vernon’s Kevin Hill fourth in quarterfinal heat at PyeongChange in snowboardcross

Most Read