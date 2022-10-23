Vernon properties on this map that are highlighted in blue are under a water quality advisory. Areas in green are affected by a water source change. (RDNO photo)

Vernon properties on this map that are highlighted in blue are under a water quality advisory. Areas in green are affected by a water source change. (RDNO photo)

Progress made on major water infrastructure project in Vernon

A water quality advisory remains in effect for parts of Vernon

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is making progress on a large infrastructure project that’s led to a water quality advisory and stage 2 water restrictions.

The project will increase the size of the spillway at Headgates Dam in the watershed, and it’s affecting the Duteau Creek water source.

The reservoir behind the dam must be lowered during the construction period, which is set to last until Jan. 31, 2023.

“This project will better protect our water supply infrastructure, the environment, and downstream properties,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a press release.

Customers in the blue area on the map above are now serviced by Duteau Creek water. Demand in the system has decreased with the agricultural season coming to a close, to the point that many customers switched from Duteau to Kalamalka Lake will now return back to Duteau.

To maintain ideal flows, some customers that were switched to Kal will remain on this source until further notice (green area on the map).

This may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums as the water is harder and has a higher pH.

Customers in the blue and green areas on the map are still on a precautionary water quality advisory until Jan. 31.

The advisory is in place for customers that receive water from Duteau due to a reduction in water flows. While GVW needs to maintain a lower flow of water to complete construction, when less water flows through the UV disinfection facility, it may intermittently turn-off without notice. While water may not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine.

Customers affected by this precautionary advisory may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth.

Stage 2 water restrictions continue for all GVW customers until further notice.

READ MORE: $30M water filtration grant worth highlighting: Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Vernon trail furnished with new interpretive signs

