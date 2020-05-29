The Downtown Vernon Association held the annual general meeting May 27, 2020. (File photo)

Promoting downtown Vernon businesses the focus for 2020: DVA

Downtown Vernon Association holds AGM, plans to support biz move through pandemic

The Downtown Vernon Association will spend the remainder of 2020 promoting downtown businesses navigating the uncharted waters the novel coronavirus has presented.

“The DVA wants to remind everyone that our downtown community remains inviting, friendly and respectful and that our businesses are safe, open, ready and grateful to be considered the heart of this incredibly supportive city,” executive director Susan Lehman said.

“Our downtown businesses have demonstrated resiliency, creativity, ingenuity, collaboration and the ability to quickly adapt to impacts beyond their control,” she said. “The DVA cannot express enough gratitude for those businesses and their employees that were able to remain safely open during the uncertain days of the COVID-19 crisis.”

On the heels of a busy 2019, with record-breaking public attendance at more than DVA-hosted events, the organization continues to encourage people to visit and enjoy downtown Vernon.

Following the annual general meeting, held May 27, the DVA announced Tegan Carruthers of BDO Canada and Keelan Murtagh of SQM Group have been re-elected for their second term on the board.

“I am pleased to welcome a new director this year,” interim chair Shanna Rowney said. “James Fradley of the Med.”

“On behalf of the board, I sincerely thank outgoing volunteer directors including Umang Patel, Alysia Lor-Knill, Selena Stearns and Andrew Fradley,” she said. “Their time and efforts are very much appreciated by the DVA board, staff and our members.”

Among last year’s successes, the DVA replaced all street banners along Highway 97 and 30th Avenue; a successful pilot program with the City of Vernon improved bicycle infrastructure in the downtown core; 37 new businesses were welcomed to the BIAs; a popular social media campaign, #downtownproud, was launched and hundreds of signs — assisting property owners and law enforcement regarding trespassing among other initiatives — were distributed.

READ MORE: Toddler in Enderby airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

READ MORE: VIDEO: Downtown Vernon businesses reopening amid COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon
Next story
‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Just Posted

Promoting downtown Vernon businesses the focus for 2020: DVA

Downtown Vernon Association holds AGM, plans to support biz move through pandemic

Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

‘It definitely was hard to putt with a bear that close, but we got it done’

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada meterologist also warns of heavy wind, rain and a potential for flooding

Toddler in Enderby airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene Thursday afternoon

Improper waste disposal in Armstrong leaves worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Shuswap restaurant

Darren Bezanson opening Bistro 1460 at Hilltop Inn

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

EDITORIAL: Revisiting alcohol consumption

A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces in Penticton deserves consideration

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Most Read