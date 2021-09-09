Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be enforcing proof of vaccination at indoor dining, in line with the provincial health order. (Claire Palmer photo)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be enforcing proof of vaccination at indoor dining, in line with the provincial health order. (Claire Palmer photo)

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Proof of vaccination will not be required for lift tickets

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be requiring customer to be vaccinated for indoor dining facilities starting Sept. 13, according to Matt Mosteller, Senior Vice President – Resort Experience with the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), the company that owns Kicking Horse.

This would include Eagle’s Eye Restaurant and any other indoor dining facilities on-site of the resort.

At this, no other summer operations will required proof of vaccination. This includes access to public spaces such as washrooms.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to purchase lift tickets.

This is line with the BC Provincial Health Order that mandates partial vaccination by Sept. 13 to enter certain non-essential services and full vaccination by Oct. 24.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort reserves the right to amend these requirements depending on direction from government officials.

The mountain is currently open Friday to Monday until Sept. 26. They will re-open in December for the ski season.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

vaccines

Previous story
Dash-cam footage captures semi on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm running red light
Next story
School outbreaks could buckle hospitals in COVID-slammed Idaho

Just Posted

Vernon’s Lee Robinson, 13, is on a 90-day visitor’s visa in the Netherlands having scored a trial with the youth soccer academy of Emmen FC, a professional club in the country’s second highest tier. (Submitted photo)
Vernon soccer youth’s Instagram feed leads him to Dutch pro academy

The Fulton Maroons (dark jersey) and Vernon Panthers will again battle for city braggning rights in the AA Interior Junior Varsity Football League which kicks off its exhibition schedule Thursday, Sept. 9. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon junior football squads ready to grow

The last time the Vernon Panthers played a high school football game was the Subway Bowl B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football final Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver when they crushed the Langley Saints 43-14 to win a second straight provincial title. Vernon returns to the gridiron Friday against the Rutland Voodoos in Kelowna. (Bernie Crumb - photo)
Vernon Panthers seek three-peat as high school football returns

An evacuation order for Pinaus Lake and Bouleau Lake has been rescinded on Thursday, Sept. 9. (RDNO map)
Evacuation order rescinded for North Okanagan electoral area B sites