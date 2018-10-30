Prop Rep informational meeting in Vernon features videos, pastries

A Coldstream consultant is hosting a neutral evening on the proportional representation referendum underway via mail in B.C.

Simone Runyan of Kestrel Ecological Consulting is hosting Cookies, Videos and the Referendum Thursday with two sittings at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

RELATED: Proportional Representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions – Fletcher

Session one will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and session two goes from 7 to 8 p.m.

“What’s that ballot in my mailbox? Hold your pen,” said Runyan. “This is the most important choice you will make this decade. Before you vote, join us for cookies and doughnuts.”

The neutral, fun and informative videos will be on the four voting systems B.C. is considering, including the current, longstanding first-past-the-post system.

RELATED: Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

“It’s a civilized, open and excellent discussion evening with no wrong questions,” said Runyan.

Admission is free.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.