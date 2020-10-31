Vernon-North Okanagan police responded to a property dispute in the 11000 block of Westside Road Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Google Maps)

Property dispute leads to police presence on Westside Road

An altercation between two individuals prompted a police response to the area

A property dispute was behind a heavy police presence on Westside Road west of Vernon Thursday (Oct. 29) afternoon.

Police went to the 11000 block on Okanagan Indian Band land after receiving a request for assistance.

Const. Chris Terleski said that around 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers stood by to “keep the peace” as the parties tried to resolve an ongoing civil dispute.

“While police were on scene, an altercation took place between two individuals and additional police resources responded to the area to ensure the safety of all involved,” Terleski said.

“To de-escalate the situation, and to prevent any further incidents, the parties separated and were encouraged to seek alternative means to resolve the dispute.”

On Thursday the Okanagan Indian Band said on Facebook a situation took place at a Westside Road cannabis dispensary.

“This was a private matter between a CP holder and a business relationship. This was not part of OKIB Cannabis Control Law enforcement,” the band said.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
