A rendering of the proposed development, called 2020, adjacent to other currently underway projects in the area. (Contributed)

Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

The building was proposed two days after council approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue

Just two days after plans for Kelowna’s next tallest building were finalized, a developer has proposed one that’s even taller.

And it’s set to be called “2020.”

New Town Architecture and Engineering submitted plans on Thursday (Jan. 14) for a 276-unit, 46-storey, 141-metre-tall tower on Bertram Street — 34 storeys and 115 metres taller than zoning for the area currently allows. The building would be four storeys and six metres taller than the recently approved 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue.

Proposed to take up the lots of 1464, 1468 and 1476 Bertram Street, 2020 would abut under-construction 25- and 34-storey buildings and a site where a 16-storey building is planned.

The narrow-footprint building is planned to have office space and retail on the ground floor and 4 storeys of internal parking providing 270 stalls. A total of 400 bike parking stalls and six car-share vehicles will also be provided.

A diagram showing planned use in the building. (Contributed)

Ten storeys would be dedicated to house 70 units of rental-only housing and the upper 30 storeys of the building would be offered for sale. Of the for-sale units, 54 would be three-bedrooms, targeted at families looking to live downtown. Thirty-six units would be designated as co-living homes. Each unit would house up to six people — each given their own bedroom and bathroom — with shared living and kitchen spaces. The remaining residences would be a mixture of one and two-bedroom units.

The developer stated it hopes to provide housing for the”missing middle market,” allowing people with lower incomes to affordably live downtown.

The proposal also indicates plans for a 50-space daycare and more than 15,000 square-feet of amenity space, split between the rooftop and podium.

Throughout the seven-page proposal, the developer does not give a reason as to why it chose the name 2020.

The full proposal is available on the “Current Developments” section of the city’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

City of Kelowna

