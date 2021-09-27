Proposed downtown Vernon mural honours city councillor

A proposed mural for the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would pay tribute to City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. (City of Vernon report)

A proposed mural in downtown Vernon would pay tribute to a city councillor who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last month.

North Okanagan Artists Alternative (NOAA) secretary-treasurer Brigitte Red said the mural at the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would be a tribute to the “the light of Dalvir Nahal, for her life and work in and for the community of Vernon.”

A draft rendering shows three butterflies surrounded by representations of the local sunflower, balsamroot, that cover the hills in the spring, a report from NOAA reads.

The mural, if permitted by council on Sept. 27, would be completed by senior artists and their young mentees.

“The painting will be completed in such a way that it becomes an interactive vehicle which tourists and citizens alike may stand in front and take ‘selfies.’”

