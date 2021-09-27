A proposed mural for the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would pay tribute to City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. (City of Vernon report)

A proposed mural for the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would pay tribute to City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. (City of Vernon report)

Proposed downtown Vernon mural honours city councillor

Tribute to Dalvir Nahal’s ‘light,’ artist’s group says

A proposed mural in downtown Vernon would pay tribute to a city councillor who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last month.

North Okanagan Artists Alternative (NOAA) secretary-treasurer Brigitte Red said the mural at the corner of 28th Avenue and 31st Street would be a tribute to the “the light of Dalvir Nahal, for her life and work in and for the community of Vernon.”

A draft rendering shows three butterflies surrounded by representations of the local sunflower, balsamroot, that cover the hills in the spring, a report from NOAA reads.

The mural, if permitted by council on Sept. 27, would be completed by senior artists and their young mentees.

“The painting will be completed in such a way that it becomes an interactive vehicle which tourists and citizens alike may stand in front and take ‘selfies.’”

