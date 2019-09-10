Full driver doors will be installed on the double deckers, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province. According to BC Transit the project is expected to cost $6.5 million. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

BC Transit is adding new protections for its bus drivers.

Full driver doors will be installed on double-decker buses, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province in a $6.5-million project.

READ ALSO: Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

The doors are a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base. The door’s windows can be adjusted to account for sight lines based on a driver’s preferred seat position.

BC Transits said Tuesday it expects all replacement and expansion buses to be installed with the full driver doors, the first of which are set to arrive later this year.

READ ALSO: Update: BC Transit driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault

In early 2020, the process will begin to retrofitting 650 buses in the provincial fleet.

Other measures to protect drivers and passengers include security cameras, driver training to diffuse potentially hostile situations, partnerships with first responders, and a radio system on buses.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford
Next story
Have you seen this Vernon man?

Just Posted

Vernon Gallery presents Spontaneous Combustion

Duel exhibit explodes at Gallery Vertigo

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Vernon art show supports Archway

The Fig hosts evening of music and art in support of domestic peace

COLUMN:MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Counting calories and number of drinks too

Columnist not a fan of “do-gooders to help us from ourselves”

Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

Lemonade stand proceeds donated to charity

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for Vernon residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming

Repair work approved for Summerland park and trail

Contracts awarded to restore and enhance areas damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018

Most Read