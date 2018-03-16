Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Protesters were back in Burnaby Friday attempting to stop construction on the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, just a day after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the operator an injunction.

In videos posted to social media, demonstrators said they were standing outside the “injunction zone,” on Underhill Avenue. One woman had chained herself using metal tubing to a dump truck believed to be owned by Kinder Morgan.

According to Facebook group Burnaby Mountain Updates, RCMP arrived, removed the protester from the truck and placed her in handcuffs.

Black Press Media has put a call into RCMP for details.

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters can’t continue to obstruct expansion construction, judge rules

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

The injunction against the demonstrators out is indefinite, allowing Trans Mountain to continue work it’s legally entitled to do after the federal government approved the twinning of an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby in the belief it is in the best interest of Canada.

Trans Mountain has said that while protests began in November, it sought an injunction after demonstrators began intensifying their blockades recently when trees were being cleared.

In February, a woman was arrested after chaining herself to equipment at a Kinder Morgan worksite in Coquitlam.

Earlier this month, RCMP arrested six people during a four-day anti-pipeline demonstration.

Construction on the project is expected to last until December 2020.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan
Next story
School district spells out rules for new trustees

Just Posted

Vernon Toyota jumpstarts youth soccer programs

Six-year, $90,000 sponsorship deal at indoor centre

Vernon dust advisory back on

Advisory removed earlier in the week back on due to changing weather conditions

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eye of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Brent Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brent Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

SENS seeking volunteers for Pollinator Path

Can you imagine a safe super highway for bees, birds, butterflies and other pollinators?

B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

NVGS seeking sponsors to help fill their foam pit

Every block counts

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Most Read