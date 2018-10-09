Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

Despite a rainy start to October, lower-than-normal streamflows are causing the B.C. government to increase drought restrictions in northern parts of the province.

The Upper Fraser East, Nechako and Peace regions are being elevated from drought Level 2 to drought Level 3, which is classified as very dry, according to a statement from the province Tuesday.

The Northwest, Upper Fraser West, Middle Fraser and the Central Coast regions are all currently at drought Level 3. The Stikine and Skeena-Nass regions remain at drought Level 4, which is classified as extremely dry conditions.

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use reductions from surface-water and groundwater users, including municipal, agricultural and industrial users. If voluntary reductions of water use are not sufficient to maintain flows above critical levels, the ministry may consider regulating water usage under the Water Sustainability Act.

Specific actions could include the temporary suspension of water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams.

If freeze-up in these regions occurs before streams, soil moisture and groundwater levels recharge, there is a risk of drought continuing into next year, the province said.

While cooler weather in these regions has improved stream temperatures and reduced stress on fish populations, very low streamflows can cause fish stranding. Conditions could hinder salmon and bull trout from reaching spawning locations.

Water users on all streams are reminded to ensure that water intakes are screened to Fisheries and Oceans Canada standards to prevent fish from being pulled into water systems as water levels drop.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

Just Posted

Vernon fully endorses recreation master plan

Draft still to go to Coldstream council and Regional District North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

Volunteers sought for Vernon CMHA video project

Participants needed for video shoot Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

North Okanagan advance voting begins Wednesday

Communities from Vernon to Enderby can vote ahead of Oct. 20 municipal elections

Fulton Maroons hold back Titans

Fulton 14 South Kam 7 in high school football

Hundreds gather to honour fallen West Kelowna firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Greater Vernon Museum hosts First World War presentation

Event is Nov. 7

Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

In order to stop catastrophic climate change Canada needs to cut emissions

Team Boileau takes top prize at Chappy Memorial

Chappy Memorial attracts 140 golfers

Tea is on at Vernon’s Trinity United Church

Tinity Fall Tea is Nov. 3

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had his liscense suspended after he failed a roadside breath test

North Okanagan Knights split Thanksgiving

Saharchuk’s hatty sinks Thunder Cats

Thompson Rivers University to ban use of marijuana on campus

But Thompson Rivers University says alcohol and tobacco use will still be permitted in designated areas.

Most Read