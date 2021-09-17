Province moves Vernon’s new multi-use path forward

$500K cost-sharing funding to go to 1,250-metre pathway along Silver Star Road

A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)

A $500,000 boost will connect Vernon neighbourhoods to parks, schools and downtown.

“Soon more pedestrians and cyclists will be able to enjoy the multi-use path on Silver Star Road thanks to the government’s commitment to active transportation,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said Friday, Sept. 17.

The cost-shared funding will go towards building 1,250 metres of pathways, as part of the B.C. government’s Move. Commute. Connect. strategy.

Around $36 million is committed to this program that will make transportation safer, greener and more accessible to residents over the next three years. Already, around $12.7 million in grants have been awarded this year.

“It will be great to see people using the paved path to safely walk their kids to school, cycle to work or explore more of Vernon,” Sandhu said.

