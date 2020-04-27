Leigh Pearson of Vernon Search and Rescue (front row, second from right) is one of two dozen recipients of a 2020 BC Community Award. (Mike Masella photo)

Province recognizes Vernon Search and Rescue member

Coldstream’s Leigh Pearson was named one of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award recipients

A Coldstream resident and member of Vernon Search and Rescue was recognized by the province for going above and beyond.

Leigh Pearson was named a recipient of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award alongside 24 other British Columbians.

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement April 27. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

Chairwoman of the BC Achievement Foundation, Anne Giardini, offered her thanks to all the named recipients.

“It is an honour to celebrate the excellence and dedication of these 25 outstanding British Columbians,” Giardini said.

Kelowna’s Myles Mattila was also named as a recipient.

Each recipient will receive a certificate and medallion, designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson, at a ceremony to be held in Victoria. COVID-19 has postponed the ceremony and a future date has yet to be announced.

A full list will be made available at bcachievement.com.

READ MORE: Lake Country residents re-create art for photo challenge

READ MORE: More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec to open schools in May; Ontario unveils plan to re-open economy
Next story
Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Day of Mourning takes on more meaning amid COVID-19 in Vernon

Residents asked to join in physically distant moment of silence

School buses seen in North Okanagan-Shuswap don’t signal a return to classes

School district says it’s the annual run to gather information on routes

Province recognizes Vernon Search and Rescue member

Coldstream’s Leigh Pearson was named one of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award recipients

Lake Country residents re-create art for photo challenge

The Lake Country Public Art Gallery issues a challege to re-create art

Enderby wildfire considered held

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of the city…

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not public take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Kelowna Rockets 2020 WHL Draft Recap

The Rockets made 11 selections, including one goaltender, four defencemen and six forwards

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Most Read