Water from Duteau Creek flows into Harvey Reservoir before being treated. (RDNO)

Water from Duteau Creek flows into Harvey Reservoir before being treated. (RDNO)

Province urged to address legislation gaps after North Okanagan drinking water threatened by logging

Tolko excluded cutblock above water intake that supplies 60% of Greater Vernon, but RDNO wants to see risk gone for good

A recent threat to Greater Vernon’s water supply has uncovered gaps in legislation protecting drinking water from the impacts of logging and now the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is calling on the province to address them to ensure a similar situation can’t happen again.

Last month, Vernon-based lumber manufacturer Tolko announced its plans to log an area 500 metres above the Greater Vernon drinking water intake which supplies nearly 60 per cent of the population. But on May 4, Tolko walked back on its plans after a public plea from the RDNO was published.

“Water providers should not be expected to rely on appealing to the goodwill of a company to stop potentially catastrophic impacts to the quantity and quality of our water,” RDNO chair of directors Kevin Acton said. “Instead, legislation must take the role of protecting water.”

The RDNO was first made aware of the intention of this cutblock in 2016 and an assessment was completed to estimate risk to Duteau Creek and Headgates if the area was to be logged. The results showed logging would pose a significant risk to the water infrastructure.

In spite of its concerns, the RDNO has no authority to stop logging work, so instead, a statement opposing the cutblock was released in hopes to change Tolko’s plans.

Tolko had completed its site-specific assessment, which is the only assessment required of them under the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA), but the RDNO’s assessment looked at the broader landscape — including the surface and subsurface drainage on the downslope areas leading to the Headgates water intake.

Despite the differing results, Tolko announced May 4 it would exclude the area from the plans voluntarily.

“We are happy that Tolko chose to remove this area from their harvesting plans. As a result, the threat from logging at this specific site is mitigated, but now our sights are set on encouraging the province to amend legislation so that a dangerous situation like this cannot happen again,” Acton said.

There is little action water providers can take to protect the safety of drinking and agricultural work from the risk of nearby logging.

The RDNO is asking the province to make necessary legislative changes that prioritize public resources, such as drinking water.

In a statement published May 12, the RDNO said it will continue to advocate for a more balanced approach to resource management that fully protects drinking water.

READ MORE: Vernon mayor pushes for water sustainability action now

READ MORE: Tolko walks back plans for cutblock above Greater Vernon water source

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Christie Mountain wildlife area near Penticton closed to public
Next story
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Just Posted

Michelle St. Pierre, UBCO’s 2021 graduate student researcher of the year, is hoping to change the discussion surrounding the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs. (UBCO photo)
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

Michelle St. Pierre has been researching the use of psychedelics since 2015

Water from Duteau Creek flows into Harvey Reservoir before being treated. (RDNO)
Province urged to address legislation gaps after North Okanagan drinking water threatened by logging

Tolko excluded cutblock above water intake that supplies 60% of Greater Vernon, but RDNO wants to see risk gone for good

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)
Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking submissions for Enchanted: A World of Fantasy

The five graduating members of the Vernon-based Thompson Okanagan Lakers U18AAA girls hockey team – Jessica Engelbrecht (from left), Makenna Howe, Cheree Peters, Jayden Perpelitz, and Alexis Bishop – have all committed to collegiate hockey programs in Canada and the U.S. (Photo submitted)
Vernon-based hockey squad sends 5 to college ranks

Thompson Okanagan U18AAA Lakers players heading to Canadian and U.S. programs

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The community is rallying around Phil Hotzon who needs a new electric tricycle. (Contributed)
Tricycle for Phil: Support pours in for Kelowna man with traumatic brain injury

Phil Hotzon lost his electric tricycle after falling into Mill Creek, fundraiser aims to replace it

The area around the Christie Mountain wildfire that was restricted to the public is no longer restricted effective at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (BC Wildfire photo) The area around where the Christie Mountain wildfire took place is officially restricted to the public effective May 12. (BC Wildfire photo)
Christie Mountain wildlife area near Penticton closed to public

The area was damaged in 2020 by the Christie Mountain wildfire

(Penticton Indian Band photo)
COVID-19 cases dropping among Penticton Indian Band members

The band now has 13 active cases

A topographic (3D) perspective captured from Google Earth to create a perspective of the approximate proposed cut block outlines on Mount Ida in relation to familiar local landmarks. (Alex Inselberg image)
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Fire chief said proposed cut complements wildfire risk reduction efforts next to industrial park

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Alleged impaired driver crashes into Kelowna home before fleeing on foot

The crash caused damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence’s deck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

A property crime map for the month of March shows the hot spot for crimes is centered around the area where the Victory Church homeless shelter is located. (City Submitted)
B.C. Premier asked to intervene in Penticton homeless shelter dispute

Mayor sends letter urging premier to reconsider Eby’s use of paramountcy powers

Most Read