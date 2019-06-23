Province urged to increase funds for libraries

“It needs to be a collective of all library boards in B.C. to increase funding”

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

There are demands for the provincial government to invest more resources in community libraries.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking the government to increase funding for public libraries across B.C.

“Since 2009 there has been a funding freeze from the provincial government. Unfortunately this means that due to a lack of regular increases, libraries each year receive less and less support due to inflationary pressures and public libraries are falling behind their ability to meet growing needs,” said Amanda Shatzko, Area C director.

“Okanagan Regional Library is trying to meet the needs of our public, by creating innovative programs and design that match our communities, such as access to new technologies and digital learning services.”

All municipalities and regional districts are being urged to lobby the provincial government.

“It needs to be a collective of all library boards in B.C. to increase funding,” said Kari Gares, Vernon director.

