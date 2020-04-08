Provincial COVID-19 rules lead to closure of two Columbia Shuswap Regional District rec sites

In compliance with a provincial order, a pair of outdoor recreation areas which the Columbia Shuswap Regional District jointly manages with Recreation Sites and Trails BC are now closed.
CSRD parks remain partially open so those practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic have a place to get outside, but the jointly managed sites will be closed.
The closures affect the Joyce Lake rec site in Electoral Area D near Falkland and the Cedar Lake site in Electoral Area A near Golden.
CSRD parks remain open but playgrounds and vault toilets at the parks are closed. The vault toilets are closed because they do not have adequate handwashing facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Park washrooms with adequate handwashing facilities opened as scheduled on April 1. These parks include the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park, the Sunnybrae Community Park and Sandy Beach in Blind Bay. Playgrounds at all CSRD parks were closed as of March 23.
