Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

From the spring flooding to devastating fires and heavy snowfalls, it has been a year of tumultuous weather.

In an effort to support agricultural development following a difficult year, The Ministry of Agriculture is holding information sessions across the province about the AgriStability Enhancement Program, which provides a benefit to operations that suffered an income decline.

“Farmers throughout the province have dealt with numerous challenges in 2017 including winter freeze, excessive moisture, wildfires and extreme heat that caused market volatility and increased input costs,” said Mohini Singh, AgriStability communications officer.

The program allows agricultural producers to enroll late and without penalty into the 2017 program with additional benefits such as an increases compensation rate, elimination of the reference margin limit and interim advance payment of up to 75 per cent of final payment.

Information sessions on how to apply and qualify for the program will be held at:

  • Osoyoos — Best Western Hotel, 5506 Main St., Osoyoos Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m.;
  • Oliver — Ministry of Agriculture, 201-583 Fairview Road, Oliver Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment;
  • Kelowna — Ramada Hotel, 2170 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Ministry of Agriculture, 200-1500 Hardy Street, Kelowna Feb. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment;
  • Vernon — Prestige Inn, 4411-32nd Street, Vernon Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Representatives are also available for one-on-one information sessions to answer specific questions. The AgriStability Enhancement Program is funded entirely by the province.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget
Next story
B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Just Posted

Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

DRAWL searches for Okanagan Valley accent

UBC study wants to hear from Okanagan residents

RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Update: Heavy snow disrupts flights at Kelowna International

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Brakemen pulling out all the stops for 2018

Kettle Valley Brakemen planning some surprises

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Vees lose to Rivermen

First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdosed after being prescribed opioids

Most Read