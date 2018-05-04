Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

The public should be involved with steering the future of the Okanagan Rail Trail, a Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) meeting heard Thursday.

GVAC directors met Thursday to discuss a Regional District of North Okanagan report on rail trail governance and committee terms of reference when Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick opined that a public advisory board should be considered.

Garlick’s comments came after he and other civic leaders participated in an open house with members of the public on the trail running from Coldstream to Kelowna.

“We heard a gamut of concerns,” said Garlick. “There are people who want things done right now, and there are others who realize things are not going to happen overnight. But everybody is looking for one thing: input. We have people that can really assist us coming up with great ideas.

“We need an advisory group to give us comment. We have 50 kilometres of trail. We’re taking on another 50 kilometres (Armstrong to Sicamous). That’s a huge amount of trails. This has been thrown into our lap, which is a great thing, but we have a real challenge moving forward.”

Coldstream director Doug Dirk favours an open public advisory process as opposed to a structured committee.

“In a committee, you have membership; people that are in, people that are out; people that are informed, people that are not informed,” said Dirk. “In a good advisory process, we can hear anyone. I think that’s better.”

GVAC chairperson Juliette Cunningham said a public advisory board would be an important move, and favours adding groups like the Ribbons of Green and North Okanagan Cycling societies to such a board.

“They’re different groups that are very active in developing trails,” said Cunningham. “They’re probably in a little better position to give us some input on how these trails should like. They do trails all over the place, not just here.”

Area B director Bob Fleming said forming a public board is great as long as it remembers it’s there to advise.

“Spending any money comes back to us,” said Fleming.

The new rail trail governance and committee would replace the existing inter-jurisdictional development team, effective July 1. RDNO is hoping to begin an arrangement with other Okanagan Rail Trail owners and stakeholders for the governance of the use, operation and future development of the corridor.

GVAC staff has been directed to bring back a report on what a broad Greater Vernon trails advisory group could look like.