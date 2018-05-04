Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

The public should be involved with steering the future of the Okanagan Rail Trail, a Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) meeting heard Thursday.

GVAC directors met Thursday to discuss a Regional District of North Okanagan report on rail trail governance and committee terms of reference when Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick opined that a public advisory board should be considered.

Garlick’s comments came after he and other civic leaders participated in an open house with members of the public on the trail running from Coldstream to Kelowna.

“We heard a gamut of concerns,” said Garlick. “There are people who want things done right now, and there are others who realize things are not going to happen overnight. But everybody is looking for one thing: input. We have people that can really assist us coming up with great ideas.

“We need an advisory group to give us comment. We have 50 kilometres of trail. We’re taking on another 50 kilometres (Armstrong to Sicamous). That’s a huge amount of trails. This has been thrown into our lap, which is a great thing, but we have a real challenge moving forward.”

Coldstream director Doug Dirk favours an open public advisory process as opposed to a structured committee.

“In a committee, you have membership; people that are in, people that are out; people that are informed, people that are not informed,” said Dirk. “In a good advisory process, we can hear anyone. I think that’s better.”

GVAC chairperson Juliette Cunningham said a public advisory board would be an important move, and favours adding groups like the Ribbons of Green and North Okanagan Cycling societies to such a board.

“They’re different groups that are very active in developing trails,” said Cunningham. “They’re probably in a little better position to give us some input on how these trails should like. They do trails all over the place, not just here.”

Area B director Bob Fleming said forming a public board is great as long as it remembers it’s there to advise.

“Spending any money comes back to us,” said Fleming.

The new rail trail governance and committee would replace the existing inter-jurisdictional development team, effective July 1. RDNO is hoping to begin an arrangement with other Okanagan Rail Trail owners and stakeholders for the governance of the use, operation and future development of the corridor.

GVAC staff has been directed to bring back a report on what a broad Greater Vernon trails advisory group could look like.

Previous story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Just Posted

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Most Read