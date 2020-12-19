Public can name their picks for Vernon Winter Carnival spirit award

Nominations for the Jessie Ferguson Award are open until Jan. 24.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is seeking nominations to honour a person or organization who captures the spirit of Vernon’s biggest winter event.

For the first time in the Carnival’s 60-plus years, the society is asking the public to submit names for the Jessie Ferguson Award. Traditionally handed out by the society’s board of directors, the award goes to dedicated volunteers who have been directly oinvolved with the Carnival and who embody the community spirit the Carnival represents.

“We know that there are so many amazing people in our community who, in their own way, have supported Carnival over the years. This might be an organization’s longstanding and continued participation in an annual event, participation in the parade, or an individual who gives their talent and time to support events year over year,” said Vicki Proulx, Executive Director of the Winter Carnival Society.

Persons or organizations nominated must have a long history of dedication to the Vernon Winter Carnival, and must have supported the Carnival through events or volunteerism.

From now until Jan. 24, nominations can be submitted online at vernonwintercarnival.com or dropped off at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office at 2401 35th Avenue.

The recipient will be announced during the Winter Carnival, which is slated to run Feb. 5 to 14.

