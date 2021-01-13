City of Armstrong residents will get a chance to hear more information and submit feedback at a public hearing via Zoom Monday, Jan, 18, at 5 p.m., in regards to a rezoning application for a lot on Adair Street. The application calls for the lot to be rezoned from park to multi-residential which would allow an affordable housing project to be built on the site. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

City of Armstrong residents will get a chance to hear more information and submit feedback at a public hearing via Zoom Monday, Jan, 18, at 5 p.m., in regards to a rezoning application for a lot on Adair Street. The application calls for the lot to be rezoned from park to multi-residential which would allow an affordable housing project to be built on the site. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Public hearing on Armstrong affordable housing project set

Application for Adair Street lot to go from park to multi-residential slated for Monday, Jan. 18

An affordable housing project is building momentum in Armstrong.

A public hearing will be held via Zoom conference over an application to rezone part of the city for the project.

Second reading was officially given Monday, Jan. 11, to a city rezoning amendment that would change a lot on Adair Street from park to multi-residential, which would allow a potential housing project that could bring 80 affordable units to Armstrong.

The public hearing is slated for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.

Council originally gave first and second readings Dec. 14, 2020, but a land surveyor confirmed the lot size “differed significantly from the lot area estimated previously,” meaning council has to give the bylaw, as amended, another second reading.

The 3445 Adair St. lot was first estimated at 1.05-hectares, but when amended, the bylaw will reflect the surveyor’s reported 0.835 hectares.

If rezoned from parkland to multiple-unit residential, the lot, located next to Nor-Val Arena and Memorial Park, would allow for the development of two apartment buildings — each four storeys or 14-metres high, whichever is shorter.

City staff noted Nov. 26, the proposed site is not being used as part of Memorial Park or the arena.

“The site is in close proximity to excellent city recreational facilities and transport networks, and therefore is the ideal location for a housing development,” the application reads.


