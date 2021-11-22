Ideas are sought on what should be included in the new Kin Race Track Park. (City of Vernon image)

Ideas are sought on what should be included in the new Kin Race Track Park. (City of Vernon image)

Public ideas sought for new Vernon park

City creates survey to hear from residents about what they’d like for new park at Kin Race Track site

New ideas are being rounded up for an old facility.

The City of Vernon wants residents to be part of the planning process for a large park at the Kin Race Track site.

The property on 43rd Avenue at Alexis Park Drive housed a race track for more than 100 years and still has four softball diamonds within the confines of the race track.

“Participating is easy with a quick survey to tell us what you would like to see,” wrote the city in a release. “The survey is open now until Saturday, Dec. 18.”

The track shut down following a fire that destroyed the historic grandstand in the mid-2010s. It is now used a walking track. The facility housed a camp for firefighters from around the province battling the White Rock Lake wildfire this past summer.

Located next to Kal Tire Place, Kin Race Track Park will become a flagship park for Vernon.

“This will be a park for the entire community to enjoy and will offer needed greenspace to the Alexis Park neighbourhood,” said the city.

In its 2019-2022 strategic plan, city council committed to developing a comprehensive plan for the Kin Race Track lands including a new multi purpose Active Living Centre.

“This site has been important to Vernon since 1885 and has hosted countless races and special events,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The new park will continue the legacy of bringing the community together to have fun in all seasons.”

Council has provided direction to include affordable housing, trails, sports fields, an outdoor skating surface and a dog park on this site.

“The survey will help us understand how citizens would like to use the park in summer and winter, and what additional features would be most desirable,” said Cumming.

The design concept for the new park will be informed by the input received from the community.

The survey can be completed at www.engagevernon.ca/kin-race-track. After the survey closes, the results will be analyzed and an update will be presented to council in January 2022.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

