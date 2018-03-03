Public input sought for proposed park

Open house on proposed Hurlburt Park on Okanagan Lake set for Wednesday in Vernon

North Okanagan residents are invited to attend a public open house to view the draft plans and provide feedback on proposed improvements to Hurlburt Park.

The City of Vernon is looking to create a new park on the site of the old Camp Hurlburt on Eastside Road on the way to Ellison Provincial Park.

The open house will be held at Lakers Clubhouse, 7000 Cummins Road, on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The plans and sketches are also available for viewing and comment on the website at www.engagevernon.ca until March 13, 2018.

The proposed improvements for the park include a new driveway entrance, traffic calming, lighting and signs on Eastside Road,” said city parks planner Susan Abbott. “A new parking lot provides spaces for 20 vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and mobile vendors. A timber-frame picnic shelter/outdoor classroom and a sand play area would be constructed within the foundation of the former camp dining hall.”

Lake activities offered by the existing dock and swimming platform would be enhanced by creating a safe swimming area defined by buoys that allow hand launching of small non-motorized craft, log seating along the beach, and picnic tables in the trees and gravel paths that connect all the features.

For more information, contact Abbott at sabbott@vernon.ca or call 250-550-3492.

UPDATE: Coquihalla and Highway 3 both open following late-night crashes
Merritt council rejects students' rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

