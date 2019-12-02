Public input welcome on 2020 Vernon budget

Feedback wanted during Dec. 9, 10 meetings at City Hall

City of Vernon council is about to embark on discussing the 2020-24 Draft Financial Plan, but they’re inviting the public to offer feedback during two special meetings.

The public is invited to provide feedback on the pending budget plan on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Council may continue its deliberations on Dec. 11.

The meetings will be held at the Council Chambers at City Hall.

View the 579-page 2020-24 Financial Plan online at vernon.ca.

