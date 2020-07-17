The City of Vernon’s Annual General Meeting is slated for July 20, 2020, around 5 p.m., following the regular meeting of council. Members of the public are invited to the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium. (City of Vernon)

Public invited to City of Vernon’s AGM meeting Monday

Annual General Meeting’s purpose is to present 2019 Annual Report

The City of Vernon will present the 2019 Annual Report at the Annual General Meeting July 20 and the public is invited to attend.

The meeting will be held July 20 at the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium at 5 p.m., following the regular council meeting.

The report to be produced includes a variety of information pertaining to 2019, including the audited financial statements, operational summaries from various city divisions and statistical information.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to make submissions and ask questions.

The 2019 Annual Report can be viewed online at vernon.ca.

