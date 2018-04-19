Public invited to scholarship showcase

They’ve been hard at work for months, hoping for a chance to shine.

School District 22 students will be showcasing their scholarship projects at the Vernon Recreation Centre April 26 and 27. Approximately 75 students have been working for a good portion of the year on these projects and will compete for one of 72 $1250 scholarships.

“We are very proud of the effort our students have put into these projects,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “They have been working very closely with sponsor teachers who have offered ongoing support, advice and guidance, and the results are remarkable. Some of these projects have created a starting point for potential careers and business opportunities.”

District project scholarships are open to all Grade 12 students at School District 22’s five secondary schools. The Ministry of Education has provided 72 awards to School District 22 students that are to be used towards tuition when the student enrolls at a post-secondary institution.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the generous contribution of time from our community experts, who assist in judging the various projects,” said Rogers. “Many of our judges have volunteered their time for a number of years, and we would like to acknowledge their involvement in the event. We know the students have really valued their feedback.”

We are very proud of all the students participating in the showcase and invited the public to join us in celebrating their skills and talents. The showcase is free to attend and takes April 26 beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27. Theatrical performances, including dancing, singing and musical theatre, will take place at Seaton Secondary April 25 at 6 p.m., and the public is also invited to attend this showcase.

