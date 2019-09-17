Public opinion at play for new indoor rec centre in Vernon

Feasibility study has begun into potential new centre

Vernon is on the move for active living.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services has officially begun public engagement for the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study.

Through the engagement process of the 2018 Recreation Master Plan, the community identified a need for new indoor recreation opportunities. This Feasibility Study has been commissioned to better understand the costs and benefits associated with public investment in indoor aquatics, fitness and other program spaces.

“There are users struggling to meet their recreational needs,” said Kate Busby, with FaulknerBrowns Architects, which is overseeing the study.

The process will consider public interest in a new aquatic centre, program space, fitness space, an indoor walking area and new gyms as well as upgrades to the current swimming pool.

Potential sites will also be assessed including the existing recreation complex and the former Kin Race Track.

It will help inform what new facility features best support Greater Vernon residents to find a facility mix that meets the current and future needs of a growing community and has the opportunity to attract new residents and visitors to the Greater Vernon area.

The Feasibility Study will assess the level of community support for:

the development of a new Active Living Centre

upgrades to the existing Vernon Aquatic Centre

funding options (i.e. taxes, user fees, etc.)

The public’s involvement and feedback to the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study is vital. Recreation ambassadors will be hosting interactive opportunities for the public to provide input on the type and size of new recreation facilities required in Greater Vernon to meet needs now and into the future.

Public engagement sessions take place Sunday, Nov. 24, 9-noon at the Vernon Recreation Centre – Auditorium and February 2020 (date to be confirmed).

A shortlist of design options is expected by early November while a final report is planned for March 2020.

