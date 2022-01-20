Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Parking lots filled up, patients and visitors couldn’t find any

B.C.’s health ministry removed parking fees from hospital and other regional health authority sites on April 1, 2020, as touch-pad pay systems were considered a hazard in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parking charges are being reinstated as of March 4, after the health ministry found the free parking abused by those who didn’t need to go to the hospital. Free parking will be continued for patients who receive regular treatments at acute-care facilities, such as kidney dialysis or cancer treatments, the ministry announced Thursday.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Jan. 20. “These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most.”

During 20 months of free parking, the health authorities gave up $78 million in revenue from the charges, which will be returned to previous rates in March. Rates have been unchanged for four years. Health authorities are putting in touch-free payment options, and a smartphone app will be offered. People eligible for free parking will still be able to use dashboard passes, e-coupons or reimbursement that was previously available at their local hospital.

RELATED: No more special pandemic rules for Northern Health

RELATED: Kootenay school district 3rd to require staff vaccination

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Just Posted

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)
Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a woman in December 2020, which left her with a serious eye injury. (File Photo)
Vernon police cleared of wrongdoing after intoxicated woman injured during arrest

The School District 83 board of trustees is urging employees not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board supports collection of employee vaccination status

Kidston Elementary School
No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold