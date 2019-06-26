Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in Vernon

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of items indicative of drug trafficking.

A concerned citizen alerted a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer shortly before 8 a.m., on June 26 that a male was passed out in the driver’s seat of a car, parked in the 3900-block of 27 Street. The officer attended the location and immediately recognized the male who was wanted on outstanding warrants. The officer then attempted an arrest and a struggle ensued, which yielded a multi-unit police response. The male driver allegedly attempted to flee from police, however was unsuccessful and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

During the investigation, officers located and seized multiple items including cash, drugs, prohibited weapons and drug paraphernalia. All of which are indicative of drug trafficking.

“This is a great example of the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “With the help of the alert citizen that called in to the Vernon RCMP we were able to make an arrest and take drugs and weapons off the streets.”

A 26-year-old Vernon man remains in police custody and will face possible charges relating to drug and weapons offences.

For more information on how to report crime and suspicious activity to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP visit www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca. For emergencies call 911; for non-emergency situations call 250-545-7171; and to provide a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

