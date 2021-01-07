Public trail access, park coming to Vernon’s Adventure Bay

Public trail access and a park will be part of the overall Adventure Bay development after the City of Vernon came to an agreement with Tavistock.

In a city statement issued Jan. 6, 2021, the only public trail constructed in the area is the Tavistock Nature Trail.

“The Tavistock Nature Trail is a short trail that connects Tavistock Road to Crofton Road and the emergency egress; only the trail is currently open to public,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“Future public trails and a small park will be dedicated as the development is built out.”

Signage will be added to the public trail.

There are a number of other, less formal trails in the area, which are private and the City of Vernon reminds recreationists to stay on the public trail only.

