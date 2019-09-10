Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

Day two of Curtis Sagmoen’s trial is well underway, although the publication ban is still in effect – muting the media from relaying details of the case publicly.

Members of the media are awaiting legal counsel to fight the ban. It’s expected to be discussed further on Thursday.

Sagmoen, 38, appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and red pants and pleaded not guilty in court Monday, Sept. 9, to five charges after being accused of threatening a sex worker with a gun while wearing a mask.

Protesters rallied on the stairs of the Vernon courthouse on Monday morning and they have returned again Tuesday to oversee the trial from the gallery.

READ MORE: Street population keeps Vernon bylaw busy

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen pleas not guilty as trial starts in Vernon

The protesters sang and chanted to raise awareness of violence against women and charges to be laid in respect to Genereaux’s death.

Sagmoen was arrested in the fall of 2017 in connection to his alleged crimes in late August of that year.

Shortly after his arrest, his parents’ farm was the focus of an extensive search, where police discovered the remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who had been missing.

No charges have been laid in connection to her death.

Sagmoen has been accused in four separate incidents of threatening or assaulting sex workers.

This includes an incident in Maple Ridge back in 2013, which Sagmoen pleaded guilty to in February.

For those charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation.

with files from Ashley Wadhwani

